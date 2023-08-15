WATCH: Mostly sunny and very warm weather, temperatures start to rise this afternoon to the low 80s

Happy Wednesday!
 
Today is the last day to take advantage of this "false fall".
 
It's a cool start to the day under a mostly clear sky.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will once again climb to the low 80s with low humidity.
 
Rain chance: 0%.
 
Winds: 5/10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will gradually climb above average (92°) by the end of the weekend with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Rain chances will continue to stay extremely low.
tropical potential

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with tolerable humidity. Highs near 90 degrees.

highs

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday and Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 100 degrees.

next three days

 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News