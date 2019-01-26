0 Mid-South might see snow next week - here's what we know

We’re on tap to see a quiet, mostly sunny weekend with seasonal January temperatures but changes quickly arrive on Monday evening.

All Midsoutheners should be aware of a winter weather chance for the start of the new week.

A system will move down south out of Canada and track through the Ohio River Valley dragging a cold front through the Mid-South on Monday.

This will increase our rain chance and eventually our snow chance. Monday evening showers will begin with temperatures in the 50s but with the passing cold front temperatures will quickly drop down to freezing sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday.

This will allow for a quick transition to a winter mix and eventually snow.

The moisture will move west to east across the area and will end early Tuesday morning. This leave some of the Mid-South with accumulating snow. How quickly the moisture moves out before temperatures drop will determine how much snow we will see.

It’s too early to say how much for specific spots in the viewing area, but most models are indicating an inch or less with isolated higher amounts. More impressive amounts look to be to our east across middle Tennessee and north Alabama.

One thing is for sure is that temperatures take a huge tumble. We’ll drop down into the 20s for Tuesday morning with wind chills in the teens and possibly single digits.

This will be the case for Wednesday and Thursday morning, as well. These are dangerously cold conditions for the Midsouth so please be aware of needing to protect the 4 P’s – pipes, plants, pets and people.

Travel impacts could be an issue on Tuesday morning that will require extra time and patience for all drivers.

Stay tuned to updates and changes as they become available. Just like all winter weather events in the Mid-South – things can change quickly. Stick with Severe Weather Center 13.

