0 Mid-South might see snow this week - here's what we know

>> TODAY'S FORECAST

It’s been a great winter weekend so far and things will continue to stay quiet and seasonable through this Sunday.

We’re still tracking a system expected to impact our forecast on Monday in the way of possible snow and below freezing temperatures.

The latest model runs have indicated a slower arrival of the cold temperatures meaning a lower chance to see snow and snow accumulation in the Mid-South. Beginning in the morning hours we’ll see temperatures near 40 with clouds building in.

Highs will reach the mid-50s during the afternoon but rain chances stay low until the early evening. After 5 pm scattered showers are possible with temperatures starting to take a dive.

A transition to a wintery mix or snow is expected as we approach midnight but temperatures could be too warm to have any of it stick to the ground until after midnight.

All the moisture is expected to exit the area by 4 am so there’s just a brief window for accumulation to occur – mainly for areas southeast of Shelby County.

For now - we're still mentioning accumulation totals under one inch for the FOX13 viewing area.

Our east AR counties (which normally have a greater chance to see snow) have the lowest chance to see accumulation. Areas east of the river could see none to one inch of snow.

Counties with the highest chance to see anything over a dusting will be McNairy, Alcorn, Tippah, Benton and Lafayette counties.

Travel impacts could be felt around the Midsouth on Tuesday morning with dangerously cold temperatures for everyone. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens Tuesday and again on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Protecting the 4 P’s will be a must – pipes, plants, people and pets.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.