Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:
An air quality alert will be in effect for Crittenden, Desoto and Shelby counties on Friday.
Relief from the heat is here. Smoke from forest fires in Canada is still here, too, with more on the way.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered showers are possible.
Friday becomes sunnier and warmer quickly after a few morning raindrops.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mild and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low and mid-60s.
Friday: A few early morning rain drops, then quickly becoming mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny. Showers and storms late. Highs near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Warm and mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
