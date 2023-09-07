WATCH: Mid-South to see clear skies along with a drop in temperatures and humidity

Happy Thursday!
 
Get outside and grab the sunglasses.
 
It's a sunny and cool start to the day.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid/upper 80s.
 
afternoon highs
Rain chance: 0%.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures and a low rain chance.
 
cooling down
Weather Ahead for Memphis and the Mid-South
 
Temperature Trends
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunny, warm and more comfortable. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the low and mid 80s.

Monday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid-80s.

