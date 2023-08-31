Memphis weather remains lovely this evening and tonight. It will be cool and crisp overnight.
Tomorrow and the holiday weekend become hotter. A slight chance of rain develops, as well.
A Burn Ban remains in Lee County, Ark., with a moderate wildfire risk expanding in eastern Arkansas.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Clear, cool and crisp. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
901 Day on Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Labor Day on Monday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.
