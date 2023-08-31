WATCH: More sunshine, warm temps in the Mid-South before weekend ends with possible rain

Memphis weather remains lovely this evening and tonight. It will be cool and crisp overnight.

Tomorrow and the holiday weekend become hotter. A slight chance of rain develops, as well.

A Burn Ban remains in Lee County, Ark., with a moderate wildfire risk expanding in eastern Arkansas.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Thursday Night: Clear, cool and crisp. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

901 Day on Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Labor Day on Monday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.

