  • Mid/upper 80s forecasted for the Mid-South with low rain chance

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    • It's a cloudy start to the day with spotty showers on radar.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the low 90s.
    • Rain chance: 40%-low threat severe.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures are right back in the low 90s by the weekend.
