Mid/upper 80s forecasted for the Mid-South with low rain chance

- It's a cloudy start to the day with spotty showers on radar.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the low 90s.
- Rain chance: 40%-low threat severe.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures are right back in the low 90s by the weekend.
