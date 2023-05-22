WATCH: Mild evening as more warm temps, sunshine continue in the Mid-South

Welcome to Monday evening, everyone:

We have not seen a calm week of weather since the Groundhog Day time period.

Weather remains delightful this evening and tonight.

Tuesday will be warm with our best chance of rain, but it's only a slight chance. Most areas will be dry all day.

Tomorrow's Forecast

Remember to apply sun block.

Pollen levels are in the medium range for grasses and trees for allergy-sufferers.

Allergy Tracker

Warm, bright weather continues the rest of this week.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

