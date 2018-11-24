- A mild weekend forecast with isolated showers expected Sunday afternoon
- Cold air filters in Sunday night dropping temperatures well below average next week
- Morning lows will be near freezing Monday through Wednesday
- Afternoon highs will be in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday
- Tracking the next rain chance into the Mid-South by the end of the week
- Watch the video above for a weekend weather breakdown!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Naked man walks into Subway in Memphis, steals bag of chips before being arrested, owner says
- Third person arrested, helped plan robbery that led to shootout with Fayette County deputy
- Shooting at Oak Court Mall stemmed from a glance at 'attractive woman,' police report says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}