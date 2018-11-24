  • Mild weekend ahead with isolated showers on Sunday

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • A mild weekend forecast with isolated showers expected Sunday afternoon
    • Cold air filters in Sunday night dropping temperatures well below average next week
    • Morning lows will be near freezing Monday through Wednesday
    • Afternoon highs will be in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday
    • Tracking the next rain chance into the Mid-South by the end of the week
