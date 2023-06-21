Happy Friday EVE!
It's a warm start to the day with patchy fog in parts of the area. Temperatures this afternoon will get to the low to mid 80s across the midsouth. Below avg for this time of year, usually in the low 90s.
Rain chance: 20%. Isolated showers currently to our east. Can’t rule out a pop-up afternoon shower.
Winds: 5/10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: A low rain chance until the end of the weekend with near/below average temperatures. Feels like temperatures get into the triple digits by Sunday.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.
Friday: Sunny and hotter. Highs in the mid- and upper-80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
