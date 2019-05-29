  • Mix Sun/Clouds with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a dry and warm start to the day.
    • Isolated rain/storms will roll through later this morning north of I-40.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the upper 80s, near 90.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the low/mid-90s.
    • Make sure to take frequent breaks and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 20%--north of I-40. 
