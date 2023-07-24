Happy Monday!
Hydrate and grab the sunglasses.
It's a comfortable start to the day.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low 90s.
Feels like temperatures near 100.
Rain Chance: 10%--mainly north of I-40.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Rising temperatures and humidity. Rain chance will stay low all this week into next week. Make sure to practice heat safety.
FORECAST:
MONDAY: Starting off the week a bit cooler than it will be by the end of the week. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index that could approach the triple digits by the afternoon. No chance of rain. High of 91 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue. Full sunshine and no chance of rain. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week will feature no rain as the heat and humidity crank up for the end of the week. Highs in the lower 90s with a eat index over 100 degrees. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
Continue to use at least 30SPF on clean dry skin and reapply every two hours while also taking breaks from the sun as often as possible!
