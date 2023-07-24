WATCH: Monday morning temperatures starts off cool before temps rise for the rest of the week

Happy Monday!

Temperatures begin to climb back to and slightly above average as we head into the middle and end of the work week.

As they do, we will quickly see the Heat Index reaching triple digits again. Rain chances remain very low which will allow for us to continue to clean up and hopefully get power fully restored.

Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine just make sure you are protecting yourself from the UV as it is Very high all week.

HERE IS THE FORECAST: 
MONDAY: Starting off the week a bit cooler than it will be by the end of the week. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index that could approach the triple digits by the afternoon. No chance of rain. High of 91 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
 
TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue. Full sunshine and no chance of rain. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week will feature no rain as the heat and humidity crank up for the end of the week. Highs in the lower 90s with a eat index over 100 degrees. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
 
Continue to use at least 30SPF on clean dry skin and reapply every two hours while also taking breaks from the sun as often as possible!
