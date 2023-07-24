Happy Monday!
Temperatures begin to climb back to and slightly above average as we head into the middle and end of the work week.
As they do, we will quickly see the Heat Index reaching triple digits again. Rain chances remain very low which will allow for us to continue to clean up and hopefully get power fully restored.
Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine just make sure you are protecting yourself from the UV as it is Very high all week.
