...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following
county, Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 458 PM CDT, heavy rainfall from earlier thunderstorms has
ended, but runoff from these storms will continue to pose a
threat for minor urban and small stream flooding in southern
Shelby County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Collierville, Germantown, Cordova, Memphis, Southeast
Memphis, White Station, Parkway Village and Capleville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&