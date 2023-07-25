WATCH: More humid, hot weather ahead in the Mid-South

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures near 100.

Rain chance: <10%.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Rising temperatures and humidity. Rain chance stays low through early August. 
 
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Slight chance of widely scattered morning showers. Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 100 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices 100 degrees or more.

Friday: Sunny, hotter and more humid with. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 105 degrees.

