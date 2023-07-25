Feels like temperatures near 100.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s.
Wednesday: Slight chance of widely scattered morning showers. Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices 100 degrees or more.
Friday: Sunny, hotter and more humid with. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 105 degrees.
