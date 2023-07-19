WATCH: More humid, hot weather in the Mid-South before slight cool-down to kick off weekend

Welcome to Wednesday evening, everyone:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING + HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON TO 8 PM.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Memphis and all of the Mid-South from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Today

Dangerous heat and humidity tonight and Thursday.

There is a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday evening. Relief from the high heat and humidity arrives Friday.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:

Wednesday Night: Very warm and muggy. Heat indices near 90 in the evening and in the 80s all night. Lows near 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of scattered showers and storms by dinner time. Highs in the middle 90s. Heat indices up to 105 or 110 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the low 90s.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.

Sunday: Sunnier and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Make sure to find a cool place and hydrate.
