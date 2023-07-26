Wednesday has a slight chance of scattered sprinkles or light showers. No wash out by any means. It will be hot and humid, again.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday: Slight chance of widely scattered morning showers. Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices 100 degrees or more.
Friday: Sunny, hotter and more humid with. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 105 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday: Very hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices between 105-110 degrees.
