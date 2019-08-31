- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- A quiet and mild Friday evening across the region
- Cool and pleasant Saturday morning – temps in the upper 60’s
- Sunny and warm Saturday – afternoon highs near 93°
- More humidity arrives Sunday/Monday
- Heat index will get into the upper 90’s/near 100 next week
- Rain chances remain relatively low for the near future
- Hurricane Dorian on track to strengthen as it nears the Florida coast
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
