  • More humidity just around the corner for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A quiet and mild Friday evening across the region
    • Cool and pleasant Saturday morning – temps in the upper 60’s
    • Sunny and warm Saturday – afternoon highs near 93°
    • More humidity arrives Sunday/Monday
    • Heat index will get into the upper 90’s/near 100 next week
    • Rain chances remain relatively low for the near future
    • Hurricane Dorian on track to strengthen as it nears the Florida coast
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories