Warmer and more muggy Friday with showers and thunderstorms rolling in by evening and at night.
Wet, stormy weather possible early Saturday morning. Sunnier Sunday.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Fair and cool. Overnight lows in the low and mid-60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms arriving. Highs near 85 degrees. Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) of strong to severe storms.
Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 80 degrees.
