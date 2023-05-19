Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms arriving. Highs near 85 degrees. Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) of strong to severe storms.
Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 80 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives