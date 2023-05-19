WATCH: More muggy weather Friday before showers move in overnight

ISOLATED STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY.
 
Grab the umbrella for this afternoon and the sunglasses.
 
It's another comfortable start to the day with passing clouds.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid 80s.
 
May 19 Temp Track
Rain chance: 20%--rising later tonight. Gusty winds and hail will be the threats. 
 
LEVEL 1/5 threat.
 
May 19 Threats
Winds: 5/10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Cooler temperatures for the weekend with a lower rain chance starting Saturday afternoon.
 
May 19 Looking Ahead

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms arriving. Highs near 85 degrees. Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) of strong to severe storms.

Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 80 degrees.

