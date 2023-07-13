Welcome to Friday, everyone:
Showers and storms arrive later this morning. There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms late morning and during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices near 105 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
