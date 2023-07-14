WATCH: More showers possible before brutal temps hit the Mid-South this weekend

It remains warm and humid this evening and overnight. Heat indices will be in the 90s and 80s.

More showers and storms arrive Saturday morning, and the afternoon will be drier, brighter and hotter.

Rain Tracker

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday night: Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms by dawn. Overnight lows in the mid- and upper-70s. Heat indices in the 80s. 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with showers and storms. Then sunnier and hotter in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the upper 90s up to 105 degrees.

Flooding risk
