It remains warm and humid this evening and overnight. Heat indices will be in the 90s and 80s.
More showers and storms arrive Saturday morning, and the afternoon will be drier, brighter and hotter.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with showers and storms. Then sunnier and hotter in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the upper 90s up to 105 degrees.
