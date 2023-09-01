Happy 901 Day!
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible, mainly in northern Mississippi, on Friday evening.
Saturday and the holiday weekend become a little hotter. There is a slight chance of showers each day.
Good college football weather. Remember to stay hydrated. There is a better chance of showers at the Ole Miss game against Mercer Saturday afternoon than the Memphis ball game against Bethune Cookman later Saturday evening.
The Burn Ban has been expanded to now include Cross County in Arkansas.
A Burn Ban remains in Lee County Arkansas with a moderate wildfire risk for the eastern part of the state.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers mainly in northern Mississippi. Mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny and a bit hotter with a slight chance of showers. Highs in near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Labor Day on Monday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.
