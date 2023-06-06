Welcome to Tuesday evening, everyone:
One silver lining with our dry weather - Arkabutla Lake is now below the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers' target depth of 210 feet 14 days early. This means they can work on repairing the Arkabutla Dam sooner rather than later.
Showers diminish this evening. It will be warm overnight and hot on Wednesday.
Relief from the heat comes with a backdoor cold front Thursday. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and not as hot.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday Night: Evening showers diminish. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Thursday: Not as hot. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the middle 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny. Showers and storms late with highs near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Warm and partly sunny with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.
