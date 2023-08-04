High temps in the 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered storms are possible all weekend as chance of severe weather chances is low, though some damaging winds are possible.
A break from the heat is in sight for early next week.
SATURDAY: Some morning thunderstorms are possible along and north of the Tennessee and Mississippi state line. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Some sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the lower 90s with a heat index close to 100 degrees. Then we have another chance for some scattered thunderstorms that could bring us damaging wind gusts and some heavy rain during the late afternoon and evening. High of 94 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index above 100 degrees. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. If cloud cover hangs around long enough, we will likely see temperatures a bit lower than forecast. High of 92 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Warm and muggy with the chance for some isolated storms during the afternoon and early evening. A bit of a break from the heat and humidity. High of 88 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Temperatures in the 80s with a heat index into the 90s. The chance for scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. High of 86 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
