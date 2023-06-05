Welcome to Monday evening, everyone:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually diminish this evening. Warm and mainly clear overnight.
Tuesday will be hot with unstable air still upon us. Scattered showers and storms are possible, again, in the afternoon.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Monday Night: Scattered storms and showers in the evening. Becoming mainly clear overnight, warm. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.
Tuesday: Hot and mostly sunny with afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Thursday: Not as hot. Sunny and still very warm. Highs in the middle 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Warm and partly sunny with showers and storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.
