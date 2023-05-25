Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:
Cool and crisp tonight.
Warm with wonderful sunshine Friday and during the holiday weekend. Rain is needed, though.
Friday's travel weather is looking great in the Mid-South, the Northeast, Midwest and most of the Mid Atlantic and South.
Showers and storms in Florida, southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas.
Showers and storms also in the Rockies, western Texas and the Pacific Northwest. Sunshine along the California coastline.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Cool and crisp under clear skies. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Memorial Day on Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday: Hotter and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
