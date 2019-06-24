- Make sure to have the umbrella if you are out before 10 this morning.
- Temperatures this morning are comfortable but will heat up to the mid-80s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s.
- Rain chance: 60% mainly this morning. Lower as we head into the afternoon.
- Low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}