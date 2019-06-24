  • Morning Rain and PM Mix of Sun/Clouds for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Make sure to have the umbrella if you are out before 10 this morning.
    • Temperatures this morning are comfortable but will heat up to the mid-80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s.
    • Rain chance: 60% mainly this morning. Lower as we head into the afternoon.
    • Low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories