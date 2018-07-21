  • Mostly clear and quiet night forecasted for Mid-South

    • A mostly clear and quiet night with overnight lows in the low 70s
    • Sunday’s forecast will host a seasonable, summer day with highs near 90
    • Mostly dry conditions take us through next work week
    • Humidity levels stay manageable with ‘feel like’ temps under 100
    • Higher rain chances build in by Friday and next weekend
    • Watch the video above for a look ahead at your work week forecast!

