  • Mostly cloudy and dry conditions today in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • It’s a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s feeling like the 20s
    • Mostly cloudy and mostly dry conditions today with highs in the 40s
    • Showers arrive overnight making for a wet Sunday morning
    • Rain backs off for Sunday evening and Monday
    • Wet weather moves back in on Tuesday with heavy rain at times through Friday
    • Rainfall totals look to be the highest across north Mississippi
