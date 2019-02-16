- It’s a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s feeling like the 20s
- Mostly cloudy and mostly dry conditions today with highs in the 40s
- Showers arrive overnight making for a wet Sunday morning
- Rain backs off for Sunday evening and Monday
- Wet weather moves back in on Tuesday with heavy rain at times through Friday
- Rainfall totals look to be the highest across north Mississippi
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend weather!
