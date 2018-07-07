- Mostly cloudy skies today with highs running cooler than the past few days
- Highs stay near 90 through Tuesday as rain chances stay up
- Scattered showers and storms will be the story for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
- Any storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and lightning
- Watch the video above for the latest on this weekend’s rain chance!
