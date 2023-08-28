7 day weekend
Happy Monday!
 
It's a comfortable start to the day with isolated drizzle.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid/upper 80s.
 
Rain chance: 10%.
 
Winds: 15 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Near/below average temperatures until the weekend. Rain chance will also be low. 
 
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
temp trends
  • Little to no chance of rain for the next 7 days
  • A break from the heat and humidity
  • Above average temps may come back to begin September
  • Watching Idalia to our south (Another email to follow)
 
HERE IS THE FORECAST: 
 
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry. Humidity remains low. High of 84 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
 
TUESDAY: Temps remain in the 80s with lower humidity. A few high clouds. No rain in sight! High of 85 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: Highs staying in the 80s under full sunshine! Lower humidity continues to stick around. High of 86 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph
high temps
weather story
 
THURSDAY: A slight increase in the humidity but it remains in the 80s with no rain and tons of sunshine! High of 86 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
weather story
 
 
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News