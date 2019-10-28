  • Mostly Cloudy with Cool Temperatures across the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the jacket and watch out for mist.
    • It's a cool start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 5 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: rain for Wednesday and Thursday--isolated strong to severe Wednesday.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.

