- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Grab the jacket and watch out for mist.
- It's a cool start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain for Wednesday and Thursday--isolated strong to severe Wednesday.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Severe weather strikes Mississippi, thousands left without power
- State of emergency issued for West Tennessee County
- MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}