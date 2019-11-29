  • Mostly cloudy with cool temperatures expected across the Mid-South

    STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY.

    • Bundle up before you head out the door.
    • It's a chilly start to the day with cloudy skies and light spotty showers on radar north of I-40. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 50s.
    • Rain chance: 20%--no threat severe.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday has a high rain chance with the potential for severe storms along and south of I-40--damaging wind gusts the primary threat in the afternoon/evening
