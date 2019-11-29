STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY.
- Bundle up before you head out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day with cloudy skies and light spotty showers on radar north of I-40.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 50s.
- Rain chance: 20%--no threat severe.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday has a high rain chance with the potential for severe storms along and south of I-40--damaging wind gusts the primary threat in the afternoon/evening
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
