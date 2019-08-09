  • Mostly cloudy with isolated showered and storms in the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Make sure to have the umbrella nearby today.
    • Isolated showers and storms are already on radar.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the upper 90s.
    • Rain chance: 60%--gusty winds the primary threat with stronger storms.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast
       

