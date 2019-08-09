Mostly cloudy with isolated showered and storms in the Mid-South

- Make sure to have the umbrella nearby today.
- Isolated showers and storms are already on radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the upper 90s.
- Rain chance: 60%--gusty winds the primary threat with stronger storms.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast
