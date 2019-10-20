  • Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s
    • Isolated showers are possible with storms arriving tomorrow
    • We’ll see a severe weather risk between 5 a.m. and noon
    • Damaging winds, minor flooding & an isolated tornado are possible
    • Temps drop to the 60s by Tuesday and things stay dry through Thursday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on tomorrow’s storm risk

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories