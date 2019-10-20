Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s
- Isolated showers are possible with storms arriving tomorrow
- We’ll see a severe weather risk between 5 a.m. and noon
- Damaging winds, minor flooding & an isolated tornado are possible
- Temps drop to the 60s by Tuesday and things stay dry through Thursday
