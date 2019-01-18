- This afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid/upper 50s
- Rain chance: <10%
- Next round of rain: Tonight - Saturday evening. Isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts primary threat
- Rain will transition to a light snow Saturday evening--especially north of I-40. No major impact expected
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and mild Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two killed after vehicle crashes into tree near Memphis middle school
- 2 people shot, killed by West Memphis police after running over officer in stolen vehicle
- Police set up substation inside local apartment complex plagued by drugs, gangs and crimes
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}