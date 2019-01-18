  • Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • This afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid/upper 50s
    • Rain chance: <10%
    • Next round of rain: Tonight - Saturday evening. Isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts primary threat
    • Rain will transition to a light snow Saturday evening--especially north of I-40. No major impact expected
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and mild Friday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories