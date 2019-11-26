Mostly cloudy with rain chance across the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Have the jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door.
- It's a cool start to the day with mostly cloudy skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s.
- Rain chance: 60%--gusty winds possible with stronger storms late this evening.
- Winds: 15/20 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Rollercoaster temperatures for the week with a slight rain chance Thursday and Friday. Better chance on Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Westwood community, MPD says
- Mississippi daughter shot and killed her mother after domestic violence incident, coroner says
- Memphis teen kills dog, then puts dog head in drawer and heart in freezer, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}