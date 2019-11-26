  • Mostly cloudy with rain chance across the Mid-South

    
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Have the jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door.
    • It's a cool start to the day with mostly cloudy skies.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s.
    • Rain chance: 60%--gusty winds possible with stronger storms late this evening.
    • Winds: 15/20 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Rollercoaster temperatures for the week with a slight rain chance Thursday and Friday. Better chance on Saturday. 
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

