- Isolated showers breaking down this evening
- Wide range of temperatures as cloudy and rain cooled areas much more comfortable than sun drenched zones
- Heat Index still a factor this week
- Index readings will near (or top) 100° into the weekend
- Scattered showers & storms possible every day
- Threat for severe weather is rather low at this time
