  • Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecast for Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Isolated showers breaking down this evening
    • Wide range of temperatures as cloudy and rain cooled areas much more comfortable than sun drenched zones
    • Heat Index still a factor this week
    • Index readings will near (or top) 100° into the weekend
    • Scattered showers & storms possible every day
    • Threat for severe weather is rather low at this time
       

