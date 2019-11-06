Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures for the Mid-South

- Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
- It's chilly with mostly clear skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s.
- Rain chance: 20%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: showers for Thursday. Low to no threat severe. Rainfall totals will be near 1".
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
