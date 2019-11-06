  • Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures for the Mid-South

    • Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
    • It's chilly with mostly clear skies.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s.
    • Rain chance: 20%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: showers for Thursday. Low to no threat severe. Rainfall totals will be near 1".
