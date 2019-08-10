Mostly cloudy with slight rain chance for the Mid-South

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.
- It's a warm and foggy start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 90.
- Feels like temps in the triple digits.
- Rain chance: 30%--especially in east AR and south of I-40 in NW MS.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- DANGEROUS HEAT FORECASTED FOR THE ENTIRE MID SOUTH SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY.
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH/HEAT ADVISORY FOR MID SOUTH SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY.
- Watch the video above for your Saturday weathercast
