  • Mostly cloudy with slight rain chance for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.

    • It's a warm and foggy start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 90.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • Rain chance: 30%--especially in east AR and south of I-40 in NW MS.
    • Winds: 5 mph
    • DANGEROUS HEAT FORECASTED FOR THE ENTIRE MID SOUTH SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY.
    • EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH/HEAT ADVISORY FOR MID SOUTH SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY.
    • Watch the video above for your Saturday weathercast

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories