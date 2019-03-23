  • Mostly dry today - but isolated storms and showers tomorrow in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Today will be a mostly dry day with clouds increasing and highs near 70
    • Expect on and off showers through the day tomorrow with highs in the 60s
    • Showers and isolated thunderstorms move through overnight into Monday
    • Drier and cooler air moves in by Tuesday with highs in the 50s
    • Watch the video above for a breakdown of your next rain chance!
       

