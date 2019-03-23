- Today will be a mostly dry day with clouds increasing and highs near 70
- Expect on and off showers through the day tomorrow with highs in the 60s
- Showers and isolated thunderstorms move through overnight into Monday
- Drier and cooler air moves in by Tuesday with highs in the 50s
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of your next rain chance!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother wants answers after 4-year-old child came home from daycare with mysterious scar on face
- 1 dead in fiery crash involving FedEx truck on I-40, 2 others killed in separate crash 3 miles away
- 'Give me my money.' Woman drives from Atlanta to Memphis to confront tax preparer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}