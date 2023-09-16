Good morning everyone!
We are looking at a very nice weekend ahead!
Low humidity and temps in the lower to middle 80s!
Light winds and just and isolated chance of a few sprinkles. The best chance will be overnight and into tomorrow morning. No rain in sight... That is good for us but also bad.
The drought and the Mississippi river levels will likely continue to drop. Record lows are possible in a few weeks time.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Nice and warm weekend ahead
- Temps in the 80s with no major rainfall in sight
- Low humidity continues
- Drought to increase
- River levels to decrease...
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lower humidity and an isolated chance of a shower. Otherwise, dry. High of 85 degrees. Winds N 0-5mph.
TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable. Mostly clear, with an isolated chance of a shower. Lows in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Low of 61 degrees. Winds N 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: A few sprinkles early in the morning. Increasing sunshine and highs getting back into the 80s with low humidity. High of 83 degrees. Winds N 5-10mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Temps in the 80s with lower humidity. High of 84 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low humidity continues to make it feel refreshing. Highs turning warmer through the second half of the week. High of 86 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
