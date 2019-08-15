Mostly Sunny Skies and HOT Weather for the Mid-South

- It's a comfortable and rain-free start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 90s.
- Feels like temps in the mid/upper 90s.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Couple kicked out of Southaven church because they wouldn't end 'forbidden' marriage and 'repent'
- Sister of Cordova mother who disappeared months ago fears she won't be found alive
- Curtis Watson to undergo mental evaluation, could be given death penalty, DA says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}