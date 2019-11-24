Mostly sunny through tomorrow with a cold front on the horizon in the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s
- The sunny and warm weather takes us through Monday
- A cold front brings rain and isolated storms for Tuesday
- Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs in the 50s
- Expect a low rain chance on Thanksgiving with temps in the 40s
- Black Friday will also have a low rain chance with temps in the 60s
