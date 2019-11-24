  • Mostly sunny through tomorrow with a cold front on the horizon in the Mid-South

    • Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s
    • The sunny and warm weather takes us through Monday
    • A cold front brings rain and isolated storms for Tuesday
    • Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs in the 50s
    • Expect a low rain chance on Thanksgiving with temps in the 40s​​​​​​​
    • Black Friday will also have a low rain chance with temps in the 60s

