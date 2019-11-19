Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures across the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Dress in layers and have the sunglasses.
- It's a chilly start to the day with partly cloudy skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid 60s.
- Rain chance: <10%--mainly this morning.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s by midweek with rain the 2nd half of the week.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
