  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures for the Memphis area

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • You might want the thin jacket before you walk out the door.
    • It's a cool and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Low rain chance for the weekend (20%).
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories