- You might want the thin jacket before you walk out the door.
- It's a cool and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Low rain chance for the weekend (20%).
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
