  • Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • DENSE FOG ADVISORY FROM CLARKSDALE TO TUPELO UNTIL 9 AM
    • It's a chilly start to the day, so dress in layers. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s, near 60.
    • Rain chance: 0%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and unseasonably warm Tuesday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories