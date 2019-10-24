Mostly Sunny with near average temperatures for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Make sure to dress in layers.
- It's a chilly and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain is in the forecast for Friday/Saturday--low threat severe.
- Rainfall totals will range from 1" to 3" +.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weather cast.
