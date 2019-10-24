  • Mostly Sunny with near average temperatures for the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Make sure to dress in layers. 
    • It's a chilly and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: rain is in the forecast for Friday/Saturday--low threat severe. 
    • Rainfall totals will range from 1" to 3" +.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weather cast.

