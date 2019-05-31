  • Mostly Sunny with Seasonable Temperatures Forecasted the Memphis area

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • It's a dry and mild start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid/upper 80s.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories